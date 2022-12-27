JJ Watt Surprises the League, Announces Retirement with Touching Post

J.J. Watt has played defensive end in the NFL for 12 years, and as of this morning, it seems that's as long as he'll play. The veteran edge rusher announced his retirement this morning with a touching post referencing his infant son Koa.

His Hall of Fame career includes multiple accolades in his first 10 years in Houston.

He was named to 5 Pro Bowls, 5 All-Pro teams, and the Hall of Fame's All-2010's Team. He was also a 3-time AP Defensive Player of the Year, 2014 Bert Bell Player of the Year, and named 2017's Walter Payton Man of the Year.

He also made the NFL's top 100 players list a ridiculous 9 consecutive times, from 2013 to 2021.

J.J. Watt famously raised more than $37 million to help rebuild the city of Houston following the disastrous Hurricane Harvey, which prompted Sports Illustrated to split their 2017 Sportsperson of the Year award between him and Astros second baseman Jose Altuve.

His acceptance speech for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award demonstrates what kind of guy he is off the field.

As is common practice now, the "Freezing Cold Takes" account, which pokes fun at fans and reporters who share takes that look hilariously wrong in hindsight, paid homage to J.J. in their own special way.

Between his prowess on the field and his charitable works off of it, J.J. Watt has made a massive impact on the game of football.

His focus now shifts to life after football, where he will surely be successful in whatever endeavors he strives toward.

