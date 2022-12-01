Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report
Coming off their first shutout loss in over 20 years last Sunday, the New Orleans Saints could use some positive news.
At 4-8, the Saints are in last place in the NFC South, but also only one and a half games out of first place in their putrid division.
The team at the top of the division is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sport a losing record of 5-6.
New Orleans travels to Tampa Bay for a Monday night matchup this week, before the Saints enter a bye week late in the season.
A win Monday night would keep the Saints slim division title hopes alive.
Player availability will play a huge role in the game.
The first injury report of the week was released this afternoon.
On a positive note, Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was a limited participant. The coaching staff said last week he was close to returning, and his continued presence on the practice field is welcome.
Unfortunately, the Saints injury report is a long one, with 15 players being listed.
A number of key players for both teams were unable to practice today, leaving their status for Monday night's matchup up in the air at this point.
Here is a full rundown of the Thursday injury/practice report for both clubs.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|C/G
|Josh Andrews
|Ankle
|LP
|S
|J.T. Gray
|Hamstring
|DNP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Foot
|LP
|TE
|Juwan Johnson
|Ankle
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|LP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest
|LP
|DT
|Malcolm Roach
|Illness
|DNP
|CB
|Bradley Roby
|Concussion
|DNP
|WR
|Rashid Shaheed
|Back
|LP
|DT
|Kentavius Street
|Illness
|DNP
|DE
|Payton Turner
|Ankle
|DNP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|LP
|WR
|Kevin White
|Illness
|DNP
|S
|P.J. Williams
|Knee
|DNP
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Thursday
|TE
|Cameron Brate
|Illness
|DNP
|S
|Mike Edwards
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DT
|Vita Vea
|Foot
|DNP
|S
|Antoine Winfield
|Ankle
|DNP
|TE
|Tristian Wirfs
|Ankle/Knee
|DNP
|WR
|Russell Gage
|Hamstring
|LP
|G
|Luke Goedeke
|Foot
|LP
|CB
|Sean Murphy-Bunting
|Quadricep
|LP
|RB
|Leonard Fournette
|Hip
|FP
|G
|Nick Leverett
|Shoulder
|FP
Tampa Bay (5-6) hosts New Orleans (4-8) this Monday night, with kickoff scheduled for 7:15.
Listen to the matchup on the radio, as well as the pregame and postgame show, on 1033 The Goat (simulcast on 1420am), as well as 97.3 The Dawg.