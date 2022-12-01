Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

Coming off their first shutout loss in over 20 years last Sunday, the New Orleans Saints could use some positive news.

At 4-8, the Saints are in last place in the NFC South, but also only one and a half games out of first place in their putrid division.

The team at the top of the division is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sport a losing record of 5-6.

New Orleans travels to Tampa Bay for a Monday night matchup this week, before the Saints enter a bye week late in the season.

A win Monday night would keep the Saints slim division title hopes alive.

Player availability will play a huge role in the game.

The first injury report of the week was released this afternoon.

On a positive note, Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was a limited participant. The coaching staff said last week he was close to returning, and his continued presence on the practice field is welcome.

Unfortunately, the Saints injury report is a long one, with 15 players being listed.

A number of key players for both teams were unable to practice today, leaving their status for Monday night's matchup up in the air at this point.

Here is a full rundown of the Thursday injury/practice report for both clubs.

LP - limited participant        FP - full participant        DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryThursday
C/GJosh AndrewsAnkleLP
SJ.T. GrayHamstringDNP
RBMark IngramFootLP
TEJuwan JohnsonAnkleDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenLP
TRyan RamczykRestLP
DTMalcolm RoachIllnessDNP
CBBradley RobyConcussionDNP
WRRashid ShaheedBackLP
DTKentavius StreetIllnessDNP
DEPayton TurnerAnkleDNP
LBPete WernerAnkleLP
WRKevin WhiteIllnessDNP
SP.J. WilliamsKneeDNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

PositionNameInjuryThursday
TECameron BrateIllnessDNP
SMike EdwardsHamstringDNP
DTVita VeaFootDNP
SAntoine WinfieldAnkleDNP
TETristian WirfsAnkle/KneeDNP
WRRussell GageHamstringLP
GLuke GoedekeFootLP
CBSean Murphy-BuntingQuadricepLP
RBLeonard FournetteHipFP
GNick LeverettShoulderFP

Tampa Bay (5-6) hosts New Orleans (4-8) this Monday night, with kickoff scheduled for 7:15.

Listen to the matchup on the radio, as well as the pregame and postgame show, on 1033 The Goat (simulcast on 1420am), as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

