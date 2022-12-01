Saints vs Buccaneers Thursday Injury Report

Coming off their first shutout loss in over 20 years last Sunday, the New Orleans Saints could use some positive news.

At 4-8, the Saints are in last place in the NFC South, but also only one and a half games out of first place in their putrid division.

Get our free mobile app

The team at the top of the division is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who sport a losing record of 5-6.

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints argue Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

New Orleans travels to Tampa Bay for a Monday night matchup this week, before the Saints enter a bye week late in the season.

A win Monday night would keep the Saints slim division title hopes alive.

Player availability will play a huge role in the game.

The first injury report of the week was released this afternoon.

On a positive note, Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore was a limited participant. The coaching staff said last week he was close to returning, and his continued presence on the practice field is welcome.

Marshon Lattimore Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

Unfortunately, the Saints injury report is a long one, with 15 players being listed.

A number of key players for both teams were unable to practice today, leaving their status for Monday night's matchup up in the air at this point.

Here is a full rundown of the Thursday injury/practice report for both clubs.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate/practice

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Thursday C/G Josh Andrews Ankle LP S J.T. Gray Hamstring DNP RB Mark Ingram Foot LP TE Juwan Johnson Ankle DNP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle LP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen LP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest LP DT Malcolm Roach Illness DNP CB Bradley Roby Concussion DNP WR Rashid Shaheed Back LP DT Kentavius Street Illness DNP DE Payton Turner Ankle DNP LB Pete Werner Ankle LP WR Kevin White Illness DNP S P.J. Williams Knee DNP

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS

Position Name Injury Thursday TE Cameron Brate Illness DNP S Mike Edwards Hamstring DNP DT Vita Vea Foot DNP S Antoine Winfield Ankle DNP TE Tristian Wirfs Ankle/Knee DNP WR Russell Gage Hamstring LP G Luke Goedeke Foot LP CB Sean Murphy-Bunting Quadricep LP RB Leonard Fournette Hip FP G Nick Leverett Shoulder FP

Tampa Bay (5-6) hosts New Orleans (4-8) this Monday night, with kickoff scheduled for 7:15.

Listen to the matchup on the radio, as well as the pregame and postgame show, on 1033 The Goat (simulcast on 1420am), as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

NFL Records Held By New Orleans Saints Players A number of current and former members of the New Orleans Saints hold NFL records.