LSU’s Brian Polian Becoming AD at John Carroll University

Brian Polian, the former LSU Tigers Special Teams Coach has resigned to become the Athletic Director at his alma mater John Carroll University. Polian tweeted out the news Tuesday morning.

It was a rough season for the LSU special teams, starting from the get-go. Falling behind Florida’ State by 14 twice, including at the beginning of the 4th quarter, the Tigers still had a chance to tie, but missed the extra point.

LSU never did quite recover from an Opening Kickoff fumble against Tennessee on a Saturday morning in Baton Rouge.

Eventually, Polian was moved into an administrative role as the football team's General Manager. He would oversee the roster, transfer portal and NIL.

In 1996 Polian was 2nd Team All-Ohio Athletic Conference playing next to long time NFL linebacker, London Fletcher. Polian was also college teammates with current John Carroll Football Coach, Jeff Behrman.

Polian was the Nevada Wolf Pack Head Coach from 2013-2016. The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns beat Nevada in the 2014 New Orleans Bowl 16-3.

