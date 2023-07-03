Former Cajuns Basketball Star Lands Spot on Pelicans Summer Team

Summer League basketball has become a great way for guys to get recognized by teams throughout the NBA, while giving drafted players a chance to get their feet wet against NBA caliber competition with NBA rules.

This year's Pelicans summer squad will include a familiar face to Cajun Nation, as former Louisiana guard Frank Bartley IV will be lacing them up for the Pels this summer.

After two years at BYU from 2013-2015, and sitting out a year upon transferring, Bartley appeared in two seasons for the Cajuns, 2017 and 2018. While with the Vermilion and White, he logged a 37% 3-point average and a 43% shooting percentage.

Bartley was named Sun Belt Conference's Newcomer of the Year in 2017, and brought home first-team All-Sun Belt honors in 2018, alongside first team All-Louisiana, Sun Belt Conference All-Tournament team, and the Pete Maravich Memorial Award.

It should be pretty exciting to watch him get a shot to play alongside Pels draft pick Jordan Hawkins, and Cajun Nation will surely be pulling for him.

