LSU Tigers Ranked In Coaches Top 25 Pre-Season Poll

The first Coaches Poll of the 2023 College Football season was released on Monday and the LSU Tigers are ranked 5th.

Leading the poll are the two-time defending champion Georgia Bulldogs with Michigan, Alabama, and Ohio State completing the Top 5.

Conferences with teams ranked in the Coaches Pre-Season Top 25

SEC (6) Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, A&M

Pac-12 (5) Southern Cal, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Oregon State

Big 12 (5) Texas, TCU, Kansas St, Oklahoma, Texas Tech

Big Ten (4) Michigan, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin

ACC (3) Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina

AAC (1) Tulane

Independent (1) Notre Dame

The SEC had the most teams in the poll with 6, followed by the Pac-12 and Big 12 with 5 each, the Big 10 with 4 and the ACC with 3 teams.

The remaining two teams were Independent Notre Dame, ranked 13the and Tulane out of the American Athletic Conference and coming off a Cotton Bowl victory over USC is ranked 23rd

South Alabama (8) and James Madison (1) were the only Sun Belt teams to receive any votes.

LSU opens the season in Orlando against 8th ranked Florida State, Sunday night September 3rd at 6:30P.

