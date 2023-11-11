LSU’s Jayden Daniels Puts On Historic Performance in Tigers 52-35 Win

It was the Jayden Daniels Show Saturday night in Baton Rouge against the Florida Gators.

Florida v LSU Getty Images loading...

LSU’s senior quarterback combined for 606 yards leading the Tigers past the Florida Gators 52-35. Daniels becomes the 1st player in FBS history to pass for over 350 yards and run for over 200 yards.

Daniels was 17-26 for 372 yards and three touchdown passes. But it was on the ground that Daniels was dazzling. He had amazing touchdown runs of 85 and 51 yards with 234 yards overall on 12 carries.

LSU took the opening drive down the field as Josh Williams punched it in for a 7-0 lead. The Gators responded with a touchdown of their own on their first drive when Graham Mertz connected with Eugene Wilson III for a 9-yard score.

The Tigers took a 10-7 lead on a Damian Ramos 28-yard field goal.

After an LSU defensive stop, Daniels ran down the left sideline for 85 yards and a 17-7 LSU advantage.

Jennings, Louisiana native Trevor Etienne scored the first of his three touchdowns on the night, closing the gap to 17-14 at halftime.

Daniels took over in the 2nd Half as LSU scored touchdowns on all five possessions.

Florida did make it a game when they pulled within 24-21 and LSU’s Kaleb Jackson fumbled the ensuing kickoff. The Gators took advantage of the fumble and Mertz scored on 1 yard touchdown run, giving Florida their only lead of the game 28-24.

From there it was Daniels took over and had another long touchdown run. This one went for 51 yards as LSU retook the lead 31-28. A lead they would never relinquish.

Brian Thomas Jr and Malik Nabers each had six catches. Thomas had 150 yards and two touchdowns while Nabers had 132 yards.

LSU improves to 7-3 and 5-2 in the SEC. The Tigers will host the Georgia State Panthers next Saturday night at 7P. The game can be seen on ESPN 2.