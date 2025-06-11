(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - If you’ve ever spent a Saturday night in Baton Rouge, this won’t come as a surprise, LSU’s Tiger Stadium has been ranked in the most hostile environment in college football study, according to a recent analysis by RotoWire.

How was the Hostile Stadium Study Conducted?

The study, which was done prior to the start of the 2025 SEC football season, rated each stadium using three categories: stadium capacity (30 points), peak noise levels (30 points), and home-field advantage (40 points) with a perfect score totaling 100.

Which Stadium Ranked as Most Hostile?

LSU’s Tiger Stadium, aka Death Valley, earned a nearly perfect score of 97 out of 100. The stadium earned a perfect 30 for capacity, a near-perfect 29 for noise, and a 38 in home-field advantage thanks to the Tigers’ overwhelming winning percentage at home since 2010. Fans singing along to 'NECK' after victories can also be less than polite and hostile for the opposing team.

Why Death Valley Stands Alone

With over 102,000 Tiger fans packed in on game day, Tiger Stadium isn’t just large, it’s loud. Seismic activity was once recorded during the 1988 “Earthquake Game,” and today, the venue continues to shake both opposing teams and national rankings. The stadium atmosphere is widely known for being relentless—especially under the lights in a primetime SEC matchup.

Other Top Contenders

While LSU claimed the top spot, it wasn’t without some close competition:

Georgia’s Sanford Stadium came in at No. 2 with a score of 96, leading all venues in crowd noise.

came in at No. 2 with a score of 96, leading all venues in crowd noise. Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium ranked third (95), thanks largely to its unmatched home-field record during the Nick Saban era.

ranked third (95), thanks largely to its unmatched home-field record during the Nick Saban era. Texas A&M’s Kyle Field (92) and Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium (86) rounded out the top five.

Breaking Down the Metrics

The study analyzed and combined crowd size, the impact of noise, and the home win percentages to identify which stadiums create the most challenging road environments in college football. For LSU, those metrics resulted in for No. 1 ranking for hostile environments.

As the 2025 season approaches, SEC fans and foes alike know one thing: a trip to Baton Rouge is not for the faint of heart, but as an LSU TIger fan, there's no place you'd rather be.