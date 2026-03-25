ABBEVILLE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) — Broc Prejean has stepped down as the head football coach at Vermilion Catholic High School after six seasons that made the Eagles one of the best small-school programs in Louisiana.

According to KATC, Prejean confirmed his resignation on Tuesday. Vermilion Today reports Prejean sent an email to the VC community around 10:30 a.m. announcing he would not return for the 2026-27 school year.

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The Most Successful Coach in VC History

Prejean took over his alma mater in 2020 and went 60-14 over six seasons, making him the winningest head coach in Vermilion Catholic football history.

In December 2024, he guided the Eagles to a perfect 14-0 season and a Division IV Select State Championship. VC defeated Ouachita Christian 33-21 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the program's first state title since 2013. The run earned Prejean statewide Coach of the Year honors.

Since 2022, the Eagles had held the No. 1 seed in the Division IV Select playoffs and finished as state runners-up that year before capturing the title two years later. In his final season in 2025, the team started 1-4 but still secured a playoff berth before falling to Kentwood in the first round.

Prejean's Words to the VC Community

In his email to the school community, Prejean was direct about his reasoning. "If you asked me at 35 what my number one priority was in my life, I likely would have responded with winning a state championship," he wrote, "but if you asked me today, what I can tell is that I am far more proud of the answers I would give you... family, and family, and family."

He made the decision after "considerable prayer and discernment," he wrote, and said Vermilion Catholic remains home to him. "This place is a special place, and what it means to me on a personal level is something that words would fail to explain," he wrote.

Prejean declined to comment further when reached by the Vermilion Today on Tuesday afternoon.

What's Next for VC Football

Prejean is expected to remain at the school through the end of the current academic year and will continue as boys' golf coach. He is not the first to leave following the 2024 title run. Offensive line coach John Thompson departed last year to take the head coaching job at Kaplan High School.

Vermilion Catholic has not announced a search process or any candidates for the head coaching vacancy.

You can read the full letter to the VC community at VermilionToday.com.