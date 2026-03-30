NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The New Orleans Pelicans announced Monday that their NBA G League affiliate will relocate to Kenner and rebrand as the Laketown Squadron.

Play to Begin Next Season

The team is scheduled to begin play for the 2026–2027 season at the newly renovated Pontchartrain Center, located inside Laketown Park.

Officials Comment on the Move

Team owner Gayle Benson called the move an investment in the local community and an opportunity to grow the team’s fan base across the region.

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Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser said the relocation is expected to boost economic development by bringing new visitors to the lakefront area and supporting nearby businesses.

Pontchartrain Center Set for Renovations

City leaders and the team say renovations are planned at the Pontchartrain Center ahead of the 2026–2027 season. The 3,700-seat venue will receive new locker rooms, upgraded lighting and audio systems, and enhanced video boards as part of the renovation.

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Pelicans Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars said moving the team closer to New Orleans will help improve coordination between the G League affiliate and the parent club, allowing for better player development and roster flexibility.

The End of the Birmingham Squadron Era

The move follows the conclusion of the 2025–2026 season for the Birmingham Squadron, which had previously served as the Pelicans’ affiliate.

Benson thanked leaders in Birmingham, including Randall Woodfin, for their support of the team during its time in Alabama.

Officials say bringing professional basketball to Kenner’s lakefront is expected to generate steady activity at Laketown Park and further establish the area as a regional destination.