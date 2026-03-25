NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The Goat) - The New Orleans Saints have found their veteran presence for the 2026 season. On Tuesday, the team reached an agreement with former No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson on a one-year deal.

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This move marks Wilson's first stint in the NFC as he continues his journey as one of the league’s most well-traveled young signal-callers.

Wilson’s Journey Through the NFL

Wilson, 26, arrives in New Orleans following a brief tenure with the Miami Dolphins. During the 2025 season, Wilson saw limited action, appearing in four games and completing 6 of 11 passes for 32 yards. Notably, when the Dolphins opted to bench Tua Tagovailoa late in the season, the team elevated rookie Quinn Ewers to the starting role, leaving Wilson in the backup spot.

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Before his time in Miami, Wilson spent the 2024 season with the Denver Broncos, serving as the backup to Bo Nix, where he did not see any game action but noted he learned "a ton" from the experience.

New Orleans Saints Quarterback Room

Head coach Kellen Moore signaled this move at the NFL Scouting Combine, stating the team intended to add depth to the roster for the offseason program. Wilson enters a room that has seen significant turnover since the post-Drew Brees era began:

Tyler Shough : The clear-cut starter heading into 2026. Shough, a 2025 second-round pick, solidified his position after a stellar rookie campaign where he took over for Spencer Rattler.

: The clear-cut starter heading into 2026. Shough, a 2025 second-round pick, solidified his position after a stellar rookie campaign where he took over for Spencer Rattler. Spencer Rattler : The 2024 fourth-round pick remains on the roster as a developmental piece.

: The 2024 fourth-round pick remains on the roster as a developmental piece. Zach Wilson: Expected to serve as the primary veteran backup to Shough.

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Career Stats and Experience

Since being drafted #2 overall by the New York Jets in 2021, Wilson’s career has been a rollercoaster of high-pressure starts and backup roles.

Here are his career stats:

Passing Yards: 6,325

Touchdowns: 23

Interceptions: 25

Completion %: 57%

While the stats reflect the struggles he faced in New York, the Saints are betting that Wilson’s experience—spanning 34 career games and 33 starts—will provide a valuable safety net for Shough as the Saints look to contend in the NFC South.