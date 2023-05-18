LSU Adds Louisiana Native André Sam To Defensive Backs Room

Former Marshall safety and Iowa, LA native, André Sam announced Thursday morning he will be attending LSU this fall.

Sam is the third commit for the LSU Tigers this week. LCA quarterback, future cornerback, Ju’Juan Johnson announced he was heading to Baton Rouge on the Jordy Culotta Show Monday night and then stopped by SportsChat to talk about it Wednesday afternoon.

Tuesday, former Notre Dame running back Logan Diggs decided to join the Tigers. Deggs signed with Notre Dame's '21 class. He ends up following his former Head Coach Brian Kelly to the bayou.

