Louisiana Softball Defeats Texas State to Open the Series

The Ragin Cajun Softball team looks to gain another Sun Belt series victory against Texas State. They opened the series with a win against Texas State 5-3.

The Cajuns hit well to open the series. Lauren Allred hit a 3-run RBI triple. Alexa Langeliers also added a 2 run RBI.

When it comes to the pitching Schorman gave up 3 runs on 4 hits; however, she also added 3 strikeouts. Kandra Lamb came in for the save and also added 5 strikeouts. Lamb got a crucial strikeout to end the game and get the win for the Cajuns!

The Cajuns will take the field again Saturday against Texas State. The game will be live on 103.3 The GOAT. The pregame will begin at 3:45 pm with the first pitch scheduled for 4 pm.