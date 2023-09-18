Louisiana Ragin&#8217; Cajuns Without QB Ben Wooldridge 4-6 Weeks

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Without QB Ben Wooldridge 4-6 Weeks

BENJAMIN R. MASSEY

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns certainly hope quarterback Zeon Chriss can play the way he did Saturday night after coming in for injured starter Ben Wooldridge against UAB.  That’s because Head Coach Mike Desormeaux announced on Monday, while Wooldridge won’t need surgery, he is out for the foreseeable future.  Desormeaux did put a 4-6 week timetable on Wooldridge’s injury.

In two games this season, Wooldridge was completing 61% with five touchdown passes with only one interception.

After injuring his knee in practice last November, Wooldridge recovered from surgery quick enough to be cleared in mid-July and was deemed the starting quarterback by Desormeaux just prior to fall camp.

Chriss was outstanding in relief of Wooldridge against the Blazers.  He was 14-20, for 171 yards and one passing touchdown.  That was complimented by his 103 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, including an 80-yard run, following a Tyler Guidry interception in the end zone.

The Cajuns improved to 2-1 and will welcome in the 0-3 Buffalo Bulls Saturday afternoon to Cajun Field.  Kickoff is at 6:30P with the pre-game show on 103.3 The GOAT beginning at 4:30P

Things Lafayette Adults Get Excited For That Kids Find Ridiculous

Buckle up, because we're about to explore 8 things that make Lafayette grown-ups jump for joy while leaving kids scratching their heads and thinking, "Wait, seriously? They're excited about that?"
Filed Under: ben wooldridge, Mike Desormeaux, zeon chriss
Categories: Local Sports, Sports Buzz, State Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 103.3 The GOAT