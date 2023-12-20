Today may be the early National Signing Day, but the biggest news out of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns football today is that quarterback Zeon Chriss has reportedly entered the transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Pete Thamel, a College Football Senior Writer for ESPN.

Many Cajuns fans were excited at the proposition of three more years with Chriss at the helm of the offense, but it may not be happening. (Although players can always retract their name from the portal.)

Chriss started the 2023 season as the backup to Ben Woolridge. However, Woolridge injured his foot in Week 2's game against UAB on the road.

The redshirt freshman stepped in and guided the Cajuns to an impressive 41-21 win. He passed for 174 yards in the game and added another 123 on the ground with three total touchdowns.

Chriss would start the next six games for the Ragin' Cajuns, but he too would get bit by the injury bug as he fractured his leg in the Arkansas State game on November 14th.

For the 2023 season, Chriss threw for 1,222 yards with 11 touchdowns and rushed for another 492 with six more scores on the ground.

If Chriss does indeed leave UL, the quarterback race could be wide open in 2024.

And today, the Cajuns officially welcomed one of the best QBs in the state to the team as Catholic High - Baton Rouge product Daniel Beale signed his NLI to play for UL in 2024.

Beale led the Bears to the Division I Select State Championship over Acadiana High just a couple of weeks ago. He was a part of three state championships during his time at Catholic High BR.

He was also named the 2023 Louisiana 5A Offensive MVP.