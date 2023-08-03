(Lafayette, LA) The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns received outstanding, if not surprising news, a couple of weeks ago. Veteran quarterback Ben Wooldridge, who needed knee surgery last November, was ‘completely cleared’ to practice when camp opens on Thursday night. Usually, knee surgery takes at least a year to recover from, but Wooldridge managed to do it in 8 months.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser Andre Broussard/ Special to The Daily Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

Dave Schultz from 103.3 The Goat had a chance to discuss Wooldridge’s health, improvement and outlook for the upcoming season at the Ragin’ Cajuns Media Day Wednesday morning.

— Great communication with his trainers and doctor to get healthy as quickly as possible

— Still has to get over that mental hurdle

— Doesn’t think about the knee all that much

— Entire team can improve. Have to work on the little things

— Will be in his 6th year in college

— Have to learn how to finish in one-score games

— Improved mobility, read defenses, and accuracy.

— Better at reading defenses

— Coaching Staff relies on Wooldridge to assist with the offensive game plan.

Wooldridge was coming off a 3-touchdown game against Georgia Southern when he was injured in practice preparing to play Florida State.

Backup Chandler Fields and Zeon Chriss finished up the season and eventually, both played in the Independence Bowl. The Ragin’ Cajuns needed a 41-13 win over Texas State on the last day of the regular season to even up their record at 6-6 and qualify for the Independence Bowl in Shreveport. Unfortunately, Louisiana dropped the bowl game to Houston 23-16 to finish at 6-7 and having their first losing season since 2017.

The Ragin’ Cajuns open up 2023 season at home against Northwestern State, Saturday September 2 at 6:30P CT. The following week Louisiana opens up Sun Belt play on the road against Old Dominion in Norfolk, Virginia.

