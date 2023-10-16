Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Unveil New Jerseys for the Upcoming Homecoming Game (VIDEO)

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - It is homecoming week for the Ragin' Cajuns! The Cajuns are gearing up to face Georgia State. The game will kick off at 7 p.m. This is a huge game for the Cajuns as they are 1-1 in the Sun Belt, if they can win this game it's gearing them up for a potential Sun Belt Championship run.

With homecoming upon us, Louisiana is debuting new jerseys for homecoming. This jersey will represent the 125 years of cULture and history of the university.

These new jerseys are celebrating the past, present, and future of UL. The Cajuns are celebrating 125 years this upcoming weekend for homecoming. If you're a fan of this team, you must be in the stands of Cajun Field.

For the season the Cajuns are 4-2 overall and 1-1 in Sun Belt play. This game starts off the run of multiple Sun Belt opponents. If the Cajuns can win this game this Saturday, they will be gearing up for a run at the Sun Belt championship. Kickoff begins at 7 pm and pregame kicks off at 5 pm. You can tune into all the action on 103.3 The GOAT.