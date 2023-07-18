Neal Johnson Named to East-West Shrine 1000 List

The 2023 college football season is just around the corner with conference media days beginning this week. As we get closer to the start of the season, the more you will see preseason awards and watch lists. The first of those lists has officially come out with the East-West Shrine Game 1000 list.

The East-West Shrine game takes place in between the college football off-season and the NFL draft. This game allows promising young prospects to put their talents on full display in front of the NFL scouts. The East-West Shrine 1000 list highlights potential candidates for the 2023 game. This list highlights eligible players across the country, one Cajuns managed to make the list.

Cajuns Junior tight end, Neal Johnson, was named to the East-West Shrine 1000 list as an eligible candidate for scouts to keep their eye on. The Texas native has shown that can be a weapon in the passing game over the last two seasons. In 2021 and 2022, Johnson recorded 47 receptions for over 500 yards and four touchdowns. He is now the veteran of the tight-end room and will play a big role in the Cajuns' passing attack as they lost a couple of their top targets last season. He might play with his hand in the dirt but his size and speed make him a problem for linebackers and safeties to cover.

The Cajuns take the field for the first time on September 2 as they face Northwestern State. Look for Neal Johnson to make an early impact on this Cajuns’ team. Congratulations and good luck.

