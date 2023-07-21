Cajuns’ Football Announced Dates for Homecoming and Special Themed Game Days

The 2023 college football season is right around the corner and the means finishing touches on planning preparation for the season getting underway. The Cajuns have released their full game schedule for the year along with starting times and broadcast schedules. Cajun fans are excited as it is to be able to return to tailgating at Cajun Field, but some gamedays might have fans more excited than others. Ragin’ Cajuns football has announced the scheduled dates for themed game days and homecoming, let’s take a look.

The Cajuns look to start the season with a bang as they host Northwestern State on September 2nd. This game day theme will serve as the Cajuns’ annual Red Out game. On September 23rd, the Cajuns will host their annual family weekend event that will also feature an extra yard for teachers. October 7th will serve as Louisiana’s Salute’s game where the Cajuns will pay homage to our nation's troops.

October 21st is a big one as the Cajuns will host Georgia State for their annual homecoming game. The week before the game will be full of homecoming festivities so make sure you are free to attend. Southern Miss comes to town on November 9th in what UL is calling Thursday Night Light Night. The themed game days will finish off with the annual senior day ceremony on November 25th against ULM.

Make sure to keep these themes in mind when you're headed to cheer on you're Cajuns this season. Geaux Cajuns!

