Louisiana Center Landon Burton Named Best Center in the Nation for Week 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The Ragin Cajuns have started off the season 1-1 they are gearing up to take on UAB this Saturday. The Cajuns have a new starting center on the team in Landon Burton. Well, Burton was named the best center in the country for week two by Pro Football Focus.

Burton is an Acadiana boy through and through. He grew up in New Iberia, Louisiana, and attended high school at St. Thomas More. Burton at first was a walk-on for the Cajuns before he received a scholarship. He worked his way up the depth chart and earned his starting spot on the team. Burton spent many nights grinding to accomplish one of his goals to be a starting center for the Ragin' Cajuns. So for him to receive the accolade as the best center in the country for week two is huge for him and the Cajuns. Now Burton still has a lot more work to do to accomplish his overall goal of making the NFL, but this is a fantastic start.

Now I personally know that Burton cares more about the Cajuns winning than receiving personal accolades. So even though he was named best center in the nation for week two, he would've rathered the Cajuns get the win. From his pre-season press conference, you could see how much football and this team mean to him.

The Cajuns are facing UAB this week in Birmingham. Kick-off begins at 6:00 pm.