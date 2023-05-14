The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Softball (46-13) team is headed to the Baton Rouge Regional, again. Overall, it’ll be the 10th time the Ragin' Cajuns will play in a regional hosted by the LSU Tigers and 4th time in last 6 years.

Louisiana won both the Sun Belt Regular Season and Conference Tournament this season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns RPI was 11 and their out of conference strength of schedule was 3rd in the entire country, but it still wasn't enough to host an NCAA Regional.

However, the Baton Rouge Regional is matched up with the Washington Regional and is considered a better way for the Ragin’ Cajuns to reach the College World Series in Oklahoma City

Louisiana will play the Omaha Mavericks (32-15), the Summit League Tournament Champions on Friday while the host LSU Tigers (40-15) will play Prairie View A&M (30-18).

The time of each game is still to be determined.

