Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns On LSU Tigers Women’s Basketball Schedule
The Defending National Champions, the LSU Women’s Basketball team released their non-conference schedule on Wednesday. It includes Colorado (11/6), Virginia (11/25) on a trip to the Cayman Islands, and Virginia Tech (11/30) in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
Their out-of-conference schedule also includes four games against teams from Louisiana. Three of the games, against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12/10), McNeese (12/12), and Northwestern State will be played in Baton Rouge.
The Tigers will travel to Hammond, Louisiana on November 17 to play Southeastern on the road.
This season will mark the second time the Tigers have played the Cajuns under Coach Kim Mulkey. In November ’21, the Tigers crossed the Atchafalaya Basin and beat Louisiana 70-41 in the Cajundome.
With returners Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson and the additions of transfers, Haley Stith (Louisville) and Aneesah Morrow (Depaul), the LSU Tigers will be favorites to repeat in ’23-’24.