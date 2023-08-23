The Defending National Champions, the LSU Women’s Basketball team released their non-conference schedule on Wednesday. It includes Colorado (11/6), Virginia (11/25) on a trip to the Cayman Islands, and Virginia Tech (11/30) in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Their out-of-conference schedule also includes four games against teams from Louisiana. Three of the games, against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (12/10), McNeese (12/12), and Northwestern State will be played in Baton Rouge.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

The Tigers will travel to Hammond, Louisiana on November 17 to play Southeastern on the road.

This season will mark the second time the Tigers have played the Cajuns under Coach Kim Mulkey. In November ’21, the Tigers crossed the Atchafalaya Basin and beat Louisiana 70-41 in the Cajundome.

Kim Mulkey Photo by Peter Forest/Getty Images loading...

With returners Angel Reese and Flau'jae Johnson and the additions of transfers, Haley Stith (Louisville) and Aneesah Morrow (Depaul), the LSU Tigers will be favorites to repeat in ’23-’24.

Miami v LSU (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) loading...

LSU Coach Kim Mulkey's Outfits LSU's National Champion and Hall of Fame Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey has some of the best style in the game. Here are some (not all) of the highlights. We even dug back for some "greatest hits" she had before she got to Baton Rouge.

Pictures From LSU's Win Over Alabama On 11/5/22 LSU beat Alabama 32-21 in Tigers Stadium on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. The game was a walk-off win in overtime for the Tigers, and sent Death Valley into chaos.