Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Holding Youth Showcase Thursday Afternoon
The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team is holding a FREE Youth Showcase Thursday afternoon at the Donald and Janice Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center. It’s open to kids ranging from Kindergarten to 8th Grade.
Associate AD for Football, Dr. Troy Wingerter explained on SportsChat with Dave Schultz Tuesday afternoon
They get to see all of the back-of-the-house stuff they wouldn’t normally see.
That includes a grand tour of the Student-Athlete Performance Center.
Auditorium
Locker Room
Nutritional facility
Indoor Facility
All kids will get measured - height & weight as if they are being recruited
Once the actual Ragin’ Cajuns finish up their OTA’s, they’ll meet up with the kids.
More from Wingerter
They’ll get a chance to play with our guys. Doing some stations, a quarterback station, catching and some tackling stuff.
And of course there will be pictures.
Can’t have kids on campus these days without taking pictures so we’ll have a picture station as well.
The showcase is FREE and kids can register beginning at 4P on Thursday in the lobby of the Donald and Janice Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center at 202 Reinhardt Drive in Lafayette.