The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team is holding a FREE Youth Showcase Thursday afternoon at the Donald and Janice Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center. It’s open to kids ranging from Kindergarten to 8th Grade.

Photo Courtesy: Cody Junot Photo Courtesy: Cody Junot loading...

Associate AD for Football, Dr. Troy Wingerter explained on SportsChat with Dave Schultz Tuesday afternoon

They get to see all of the back-of-the-house stuff they wouldn’t normally see.

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns loading...

That includes a grand tour of the Student-Athlete Performance Center.

Auditorium

Locker Room

Nutritional facility

Indoor Facility

All kids will get measured - height & weight as if they are being recruited

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com RaginCajuns.com loading...

Once the actual Ragin’ Cajuns finish up their OTA’s, they’ll meet up with the kids.

More from Wingerter

They’ll get a chance to play with our guys. Doing some stations, a quarterback station, catching and some tackling stuff.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com loading...

And of course there will be pictures.

Can’t have kids on campus these days without taking pictures so we’ll have a picture station as well.

The showcase is FREE and kids can register beginning at 4P on Thursday in the lobby of the Donald and Janice Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center at 202 Reinhardt Drive in Lafayette.

8 Saints, 3 Ragin' Cajuns Nominated for 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame The first list of nominees for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame contains 8 former Saints, and 3 Louisiana Ragin' Cajun alums.