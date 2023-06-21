Louisiana Ragin&#8217; Cajuns Holding Youth Showcase Thursday Afternoon

courtesy of Cody Junot

The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team is holding a FREE Youth Showcase Thursday afternoon at the Donald and Janice Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center.  It’s open to kids ranging from Kindergarten to 8th Grade.

Photo Courtesy: Cody Junot
Associate AD for Football, Dr. Troy Wingerter explained on SportsChat with Dave Schultz Tuesday afternoon

They get to see all of the back-of-the-house stuff they wouldn’t normally see.

Photo courtesy of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns
That includes a grand tour of the Student-Athlete Performance Center.

Auditorium

Locker Room

Nutritional facility 

Indoor Facility 

All kids will get measured - height & weight as if they are being recruited

RaginCajuns.com
Once the actual Ragin’ Cajuns finish up their OTA’s, they’ll meet up with the kids.

More from Wingerter 

They’ll get a chance to play with our guys. Doing some stations, a quarterback station, catching and some tackling stuff.

Photo Courtesy: ragincajuns.com
And of course there will be pictures.

Can’t have kids on campus these days without taking pictures so we’ll have a picture station as well.

The showcase is FREE and kids can register beginning at 4P on Thursday in the lobby of the Donald and Janice Mosing Student-Athlete Performance Center at 202 Reinhardt Drive in Lafayette.

