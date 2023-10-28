The South Alabama Jaguars offense had been flying high the last two weeks. Scoring 110 points against ULM and Southern Miss.

Meanwhile, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns offense had fallen behind in their last two games to Texas State and Georgia State. The completely the comeback against the Bobcats, but fell just short against the Panthers.

None of that mattered on Saturday in Mobile as the Ragin' Cajuns defense dominated in their 33-20 victory.

It appeared the Jags were going to jump on top on their 2nd possession, but the Cajuns defensive line stuffed Kentrel Bullock on the 4th and 1 from the 6 yard line. That stop set the tone for the rest of the half as it was the first time all season the Jaguars didn’t score in the red zone (27/27).

The Ragin' Cajuns defense harassed Jaguars QB Carter Bradley all night. Sacking him five times and forcing five turnovers. Cam Whitfield accounted for 3.5 sacks himself and caused a pair of turnovers.

Zeon Chriss followed the stop with a 12-play, 93 yard drive that ended with a 33 yard touchdown pass to Jacob Bernard.

The Cajuns defense forced a fumble on the Jaguars ensuing drive and turned that into points as well when Chriss found tight end Neal Johnson for a 3-yard touchdown pass.

Cajuns defense wasn’t done, coming up with a 3 & out. South Alabama punter Jack Martin’s punt went 9 yards, setting up the Cajuns offense on the Jaguars 37.

Louisiana settled for a Kenny Almendares 20 yard field goal and a 17-0 halftime lead.

South Alabama tried making a game of it with a pair of touchdowns in the 3rd quarter as they got as close as 20-14.

But a Jacob Kibodi 56 yard touchdown run and Kendre’ Gant 55 yard scoop and score put the Cajuns up 33-14 late in the 3rd quarter.

Louisiana improves to 5-3 and 2-2 in the Sun Belt while South Alabama drops to 4-4 and 2-2 in the conference.

Louisiana heads to Jonesboro next week to play the Arkansas State Red Wolves.