The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, still basking in the glow of their 33-20 win over the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday, received more good news on Monday.

Outside linebacker Cameron Whitfield was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week. Whitfield led the Cajuns defensive attack, credited with 3.5 sacks and personally causing three fumbles, including Kendre’ Gant’s 55-yard scoop and score. The Cajuns defense totaled five sacks and forced five Jaguars fumbles.

Louisiana improved to 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the Sun Belt and currently tied for second play in the Sun Belt West Conference. They are one game behind division leader, Troy Trojans (6-2, 3-1). They won’t play Troy until November 18 in Troy.

Whitfield leads the Cajuns in tackles for loss with eight and sacks with seven.

This week, the Cajuns travel to Jonesboro to face the improved Arkansas State Red Wolves. A-State is also 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the Sun Belt. Since beginning the season getting outscored 110-3 in their first two games, the Red Wolves have outscored their opponents 181-160.

The big difference has been the emergence of freshman Jaylen Raynor. Since being inserted into the Red Wolves starting lineup, Arkansas State is 3-2.