The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns are coming off their most impressive victory of the season, a 33-20 win over South Alabama. And they dominated defensively.

South Alabama had scored 110 points in their last two games before the Ragin’ Cajuns shut them out in the 1st Half on Saturday. And although the Jaguars scored a couple of quick touchdowns in the 3rd quarter, they didn’t score again until the game was well in hand for Louisiana.

So the Cajuns find themselves 5-3 overall and 2-2 in the Sun Belt. They are currently tied for 2nd place in the Sun Belt West, one game behind the defending conference Champions, Troy Trojans. They won’t face Troy until November 18.

This team is not the same team that they were last year. They're playing with a lot of confidence. They've got this quarterback who's really got them rolling on offense. They're they're throwing the ball down the field. Their run game has improved and on defense, they're they're really sound. They’re getting enough stops to go out there and give their offense a chance to win the game. Historically we've we've struggled in Jonesboro. Even the games we've won have not been easy. And we know that this team, they're playing for a bowl game. Mike Desormeaux - Ragin' Cajuns Head Coach on the Arkansas State Red Wolves

This week, the Cajuns are facing the upstart Arkansas State Red Wolves in Jonesboro, and they better not overlook them. Coming off such an emotional win over South Alabama, this a perfect ‘let down’ for Louisiana, but it shouldn’t be.

The Red Wolves have turned to true freshman quarterback Jaylen Raynor and are 3-2 since making the change. Since switching up QBs the Red Wolves went from averaging less than 3 points per game to over 26. And they are in the Sun Belt West race almost just as much as the Cajuns.

I think they play really well at home. This has been a rivalry for a long time now. I'm sure it started before I got here as a player, but whenever I played here, and no one ever won on the road. It was always you won at home, I think they play really well at home. They've got a great place. They've got a great atmosphere there. I think you know, their fans show up and support it. Mike Desormeaux - Ragin' Cajuns Head Coach on the Arkansas State Red Wolves

The one difference is Arkansas State has already lost to Troy (37-3) so in addition to beating the Cajuns, they’ll need some help to win the division.

Nonetheless, the Red Wolves have their sights on a bowl game and the Cajuns are standing in their way.

If Louisiana wants that game on November 18 against Troy to mean something, they better not take Arkansas State lightly.