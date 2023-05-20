Louisiana is Headed to Championship Sunday After Defeating Omaha

After losing to LSU, and a rain delay the Cajuns came out to play against Omaha. Louisiana defeated Omaha 9-0.

The bats weren't rolling against LSU but they were against Omaha. The Cajuns had 12 hits and 9 RBIs. Alexa Langeliers hit a home run as well.

When it comes to the pitching Kandra Lamb was the starter. She faced 12 batters and gave up 2 hits. She also threw 5 strikeouts. Karly Heath came in a finished the game for the Cajuns and she threw one strikeout.

The Cajuns now look to championship Sunday where they will have to defeat LSU twice to move on. The first game is at 1 pm on 103.3 The GOAT.