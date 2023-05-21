Louisiana Forces Another Game After Defeating LSU 7-4

The Cajuns were on the brink of elimination and battled their way through the losers bracket to play LSU on championship Sunday. The Cajuns need to win 2 games to advance to the next round. Well, they won game 1 against LSU 7-4.

The Cajuns bats came alive after LSU took a 4-1 lead. Alexa Langeliers hit another homerun today. Jourdyn Campbell hit a 3-run homerun as well in the bottom of the 3rd. And finally, Sophie Piskos hit a homer of her own in the bottom of the 4th inning.

When it comes to the pitching Meghan Schorman faced 12 batters and gave up 3 hits on 4 runs. Then Sam Landry came in, in relief. Landry faced 19 batters, gave up 1 hit, 0 runs, and threw 2 strikeouts.

The Cajuns now have to face the Tigers once more and win to head to the next round. Tune into 103.3 The GOAT for all the action.

