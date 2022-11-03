Louisiana Football Adds Big Money Road Game in 2027 vs Big 12 School
Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football used to play multiple "money" games, also known as "guarantee games", a season.
A "guarantee game" is best defined as when a Power 5 school from either the SEC, Big 10, Big 12, Pac-12, or ACC schedules a single home game against a team from outside the Power 5, and pays them a large sum to do so.
These games help athletic departments in the Group of 5 or FCS level with their athletic budgets.
Since 2018, Louisiana has narrowed the number of "money" games played in a single season to either one or none.
For example, this season Louisiana travels to Florida State on November 19th. Florida State will pay UL $1.4 million for the game.
In 2027, Louisiana reportedly added a guarantee game with the University of Central Florida.
Per FBSschedules.com, the Golden Knights will pay UL $1.3 million.
UCF is currently in the American Athletic Conference but will be moving to the Big 12 next season.