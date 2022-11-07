Louisiana Dominated Centenary to Start the Season

The UL Men's Basketball team was voted as the preseason favorite to win the Sun Belt. Those types of expectations come with pressure; however, the Cajuns didn't falter once in game one. The Cajuns dominated Centenary to start the season 106-55.

The Cajuns were great from the jump. The Cajuns shot 55% from the field and 44% from the 3-point line. The Cajuns had 18 assists, 49 rebounds, and 12 turnovers. The Cajuns really played a complete game to start the season. The only thing they need to look to correct is the turnovers but that's just nitpicking.

The leading scorer for the Cajuns was Jordan Brown with 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists. Jalen Dalcourt contributed 13 points off the bench. Finally, Greg Williams Jr. contributed 11 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Cajuns played great tonight, granted it is Centenary. However, a win is a win. Now the Cajuns move on to face Harvard this Friday with tip-off starting at 5 pm.