Louisiana Dept. of Transportation Warns of Hazardous Winter Travel

(Baton Rouge, Louisiana) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is gearing up to respond to potentially dangerous winter weather this week. With below-freezing temperatures and a possible wintry mix in the forecast, DOTD said they have teams that are ready to make sure the safety of roads and drivers. As someone who has lived in Louisiana my entire life, I can say that winter travel can be a nerve-wracking time. Icy roads, poor visibility of lanes and other less than experienced drivers on the road can make for some dangerous situations.

DOTD crews will monitor bridges, overpasses, and elevated roadways, which are most likely to freeze over with icy conditions expected. Field teams are prepared to pre-treat roads as needed with de-icing materials. Equipment and supplies have been checked, and staff are standing by to act quickly if conditions worsen. You don't want to get caught in a situation while on the roads, so DOTD is working hard, especially in north Louisiana to prepare:

Officials are watching the weather forecast along with the rest of the state and working with the National Weather Service to stay updated on changing conditions. Some bridges and overpasses may be closed if they become unsafe or if emergency snow and ice plans require it. However, icy conditions can develop rapidly, so drivers are urged to be cautious even before closures are announced.

Safety Tips for Drivers DOTD encourages all motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during winter weather. If you must drive, follow these safety tips:

Drive slowly and carefully.

Avoid distractions. Stay focused on the road.

Allow extra time. Ice and snow can cause delays.

Avoid cruise control. This helps you maintain control on slippery surfaces.

Keep your distance. Leave plenty of room between vehicles.

Buckle up. Always wear your seatbelt.

Be alert for crews. Watch for DOTD workers and emergency responders.

Most importantly, never drive around road closure barricades. Doing so is illegal and extremely dangerous.

Stay tuned for updates from DOTD and check the latest forecasts before heading out. By taking these precautions, you can help keep Louisiana’s roads safer for everyone.