Louisiana Defeated Troy & Extends it’s Legendary Sun Belt Series Streak

The Ragin Cajuns have been the model of dominance in the Sun Belt for over a decade. They have a streak of 78 consecutive Sun Belt series victories. This weekend they were set to face Troy. The Cajuns lost game 1 and won game 2. So when it came to game 3 the record was on the line. The Cajuns didn't let the pressure get to them, as they defeated Troy 6-1 and they extend their record to 79 consecutive Sun Belt series victories.

The Cajuns bats were on fire today. The Louisiana hitters said we are not losing this game and thus the series. This charge was led by Lauren Allred as she went to bat 4 times and got 3 hits. Allred hit 2 homeruns and batted in 3 runs. However, Allred wasn't alone in hitting bombs, as Alexa Langeliers hit her own homerun and batted in 3 runs.

Now when it comes to the pitching, Sam Landry was on fire. Landry gave up four hits and one run; however, she also threw EIGHT strikeouts! Sam Landry was a strikeout machine and was key for the Cajuns' streak continuing forward.

This streak that the Cajuns have going on is insane. The streak began in 2013 and it doesn't seem like it's ending anytime soon. Louisiana will hit the field again next Friday on the road against Coastal Carolina. The pregame will begin on 103.3 The Goat at 4:45 pm and first pitch kicks off at 5 pm.