Louisiana Baseball Schedule with Nebraska Altered Due to Weather
(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Due to a forecast of heavy rain in Lafayette on Sunday, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and No. 23 Nebraska will now conclude their three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday.
Game Details:
- Saturday, First Pitch: 1 p.m.
- Game 2: Starts 30-45 minutes after Game 1 concludes.
- Friday Night Opener: 6 p.m. (unchanged).
Ticket Information:
- Fans with Saturday tickets can attend both games.
- The stadium will not be cleared between games, and no reentry will be allowed.
- Sunday single-game ticket holders can exchange their tickets for any remaining regular-season home game.
To exchange Sunday tickets, contact the Louisiana Ticket Office at (337) 482-4685 or email tickets@louisiana.edu.
Broadcast Info:
- Friday’s game will stream live on ESPN+.
- All three games will be available on KPEL-FM (96.5) in Lafayette and worldwide via the Varsity Network app.
Stay tuned for further updates, and don’t miss this exciting matchup!