Louisiana Baseball Schedule with Nebraska Altered Due to Weather

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns Athletics

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Due to a forecast of heavy rain in Lafayette on Sunday, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and No. 23 Nebraska will now conclude their three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday.

Game Details:

  • Saturday, First Pitch: 1 p.m.
  • Game 2: Starts 30-45 minutes after Game 1 concludes.
  • Friday Night Opener: 6 p.m. (unchanged).

Ticket Information:

  • Fans with Saturday tickets can attend both games.
  • The stadium will not be cleared between games, and no reentry will be allowed.
  • Sunday single-game ticket holders can exchange their tickets for any remaining regular-season home game.

To exchange Sunday tickets, contact the Louisiana Ticket Office at (337) 482-4685 or email tickets@louisiana.edu.

Broadcast Info:

  • Friday’s game will stream live on ESPN+.
  • All three games will be available on KPEL-FM (96.5) in Lafayette and worldwide via the Varsity Network app.

Stay tuned for further updates, and don’t miss this exciting matchup!

