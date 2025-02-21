Louisiana Baseball Schedule with Nebraska Altered Due to Weather

(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Due to a forecast of heavy rain in Lafayette on Sunday, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns and No. 23 Nebraska will now conclude their three-game series with a doubleheader on Saturday.

Game Details:

Saturday, First Pitch: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Game 2: Starts 30-45 minutes after Game 1 concludes.

Starts 30-45 minutes after Game 1 concludes. Friday Night Opener: 6 p.m. (unchanged).

Ticket Information:

Fans with Saturday tickets can attend both games.

The stadium will not be cleared between games, and no reentry will be allowed.

Sunday single-game ticket holders can exchange their tickets for any remaining regular-season home game.

To exchange Sunday tickets, contact the Louisiana Ticket Office at (337) 482-4685 or email tickets@louisiana.edu.

Broadcast Info:

Friday’s game will stream live on ESPN+.

All three games will be available on KPEL-FM (96.5) in Lafayette and worldwide via the Varsity Network app.

Stay tuned for further updates, and don’t miss this exciting matchup!