Louisiana Baseball Defeats Coastal and Forces an Elimination Game

The Cajuns fought their way through the losers' bracket to face Coastal Carolina again to see who plays in the Sun Belt Championship game. The Cajuns would need to defeat Coastal twice to move on. Well, Louisiana accomplished part one as they defeated Coastal Carolina 7-3.

The Cajuns started off slow, but once the bats got going, the Cajuns took off. The Cajuns had 10 hits, 7 runs, and 7 RBIs. CJ Willis hit a homerun, while Heath Hood, Kyle DeBarge, Max Marusak, and John Taylor all hit doubles.

When it comes to the pitching the Cajuns faced 36 batters, gave up 11 hits and 3 runs, and threw 7 strikeouts. The Cajuns managed to get out of trouble when necessary and limit the Coastal hitters.

The Cajuns are set to face Coastal Carolina again on Saturday to see who will go to Championship Sunday. You can catch all the action on KPEL 96.5 FM.