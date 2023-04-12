Lions Snap the Cajuns Six Game Winning Streak

The Cajuns made it seven straight wins as they traveled to Hammond for a Wednesday night matchup against the Lions of Southeastern.

The Cajuns were cooking early at the plate as Max Marusak would start the game with a lead-off home run to put the Cajuns up 1-0. Ben Robicheaux and Heath Hood followed with hits of their own getting runners at second and third. Carson Roccaforte would hit a deep fly ball to drive in Robicheaux to make 2-0.

The Lions responded in their half of the 1st inning with two hits of their own. They faced Ben Tate as Southeastern went for two hits in the inning and two runs scored to tie the game up. The Lions went right back to work in the second inning as they forced Tate out of the game with a hit batsman and a walk. David Christie would come in relief for Tate, but the Lions finished off the inning with one hit and another run crossing the plate. The Cajuns were down 2-3 going into the third inning.

Christie was able to limit the damage in the 2nd but would get into trouble in the 3rd as he would walk one and hit another. The Lions took advantage of the free baserunners with two hits and another run to take a 4-2 lead over the Cajuns.

The Cajuns took advantage of two free base runners of their own as Connor Higgs would deliver a two-out RBI double to make it a 3-4 ball game in the fourth. The Cajuns were able to load to the bases in the 6th as Mason Zambo would fly out to centerfield which allowed Roccaforte to tag and tie the game at 4-4.

The Lions would respond in the bottom of the 7th as Salvaggio hit a two-out solo shot to give Southeastern a 5-4 lead. That is all the Lions of Southeastern would need as the Cajuns could get anything going in the final three innings.

The Cajuns fall to 24-10 on the season and the Lions improved to 17-16. The winning pitcher was Connor Spencer and the losing pitcher was Steven Cash. The Lions outhit the Cajuns 10 to 7, keeping both teams out of the error column. The killer for the Cajuns was 5 total walks and an additional four-hit batsman. The Cajuns return home for a three-game series against Troy beginning on Friday at 6 PM.

