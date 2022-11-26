The rematch that everyone in Lafayette has been waiting for will happen next Friday as the Teurlings Catholic Rebels will host the Lafayette Christian Academy Knights with a trip to the Caesars Superdome on the line.

But the much anticipated all-Lafayette semifinal almost didn’t happen as the De La Salle Cavaliers had the Knights on the ropes.

LCA started the game off well as their defense came up with a stop on De La Salle’s opening drive and their offense converted a 4th down passing play into a 40-yard touchdown as QB JuJuan Johnson and WR Trae Grogan connected early to give LCA a quick 7-0 lead.

But the Cavaliers responded as RB Patrick Martin ran 80 yards on the ensuing drive to get the Cavs on the board. Then, QB Marc Dix II ran it in from 8 yards out as the Cavs took their first lead of the game 14-7.

Then Johnson responded with a touchdown run of his own, this one from 5 yards out as LCA tied it up at 14. After a Rylan Thomas field goal put the Knights back on top 17-14 the Cavs went on another 14-0 run Martin rushed for both touchdowns - one of them from 77 yards out - and the Cavs attained their biggest lead of the game at 28-17.

Another touchdown pass to Grogan brought LCA within four points but a receiving touchdown by Martin put De La Sallle back up by 11 and the score stayed at 35-24 heading into halftime.

After both offenses stalled to start the second half, Johnson connected with Alex Beard for a 50-yard score as the Knights brought the Cavs lead back down to four points. But, RB Jason Banks 29-yd TD run put the Cavs up by 11 once again and it looked as if LCA wouldn’t have enough offense to match the Cavs, who led 42-31

Then Johnson took over!

A 75-yard touchdown pass to Alonzo Ryes got LCA within four points once again and another Thomas field goal brought the De La Salle lead down to one point at 42-41. And Johnson wasn’t only magnificent through the air but he willed the offense forward with his legs, picking up first downs and another rushing TD to give LCA the lead. A two-point conversion pass to Beard put the knights on top 49-42 and LCA didn’t look back.

Another Johnson to Beard Connection - this one covering 79 yards - gave the Knights much needed insurance as Martin scored once again for De La Salle ti cut LCA’s lead to 56-49. LB Sam Taylor’s pick-6 rounded out the scoring as LCA defeated De La Salle 70-49.

On the night, Johnson had over 500 total yards of offense and 8 touchdowns. And three different receivers finished with over 100 yards - Grogan, Ryes, and Beard.

Even though the defense gave up 49 points on the night, they were instrumental in LCA’s comeback as they began winning the battles in the trenches as the offense got moving. They began shutting down the Cavs powerful rushing attack and kept them at bay as the LCA offense began to connect on a whole other level.

The attention for the Knights now turns to the Teurlings Rebels, who beat LCA with a last-minute touchdown during the regular season. The winner will take on the winner of STM-E.D. White for the Division II Sekect championship.

