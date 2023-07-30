In what was expected to be a battle royale if you will, between Lafayette's Dustin Poirer and Justin Gaethje as the Main Event for UFC 291, was anything but. Gaethje followed a right hand with a leg kick to Poirer's head and ended the fight just one minute into the 2nd round.

Poirier was a slight favorite at -150 in a rematch from their 2018 slugfest that Poirier won.

The first round appeared even, although one of Poirier's punches caused Gaethje to start bleeding from his left eye.

UFC 274: Oliveira v Gaethje Getty Images loading...

The 2nd round start picked up where the 1st left off, before Gaethje's punch and kick combination ended the fight.

Now the question is will Gaethje get a title fight or will there be a 3rd fight with Poirier?

