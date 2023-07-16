Lafayette’s Dustin Poirier Featured On ESPN’s ‘My Wish’ Segment

On Tuesday, Lafayette’s own Dustin Poirier will be part ESPN’s My Wish segment.

From ESPN.com

ESPN and Make-A-Wish have partnered to help children experiencing critical illnesses meet and spend time with their favorite athletes for 16 years. More than 75 wish kids have allowed ESPN to document their dreams becoming reality.

Sunday, July 16 – Mike Trout/Los Angeles Angels

Monday, July 17 – Ja’Marr Chase/Cincinnati Bengals

Tuesday, July 18 – Dustin Poirier/UFC

Wednesday, July 19 – Josh Allen/Buffalo Bills

Poirier will grant cancer survivor Alden Cary’s wish to meet for the former UCF Champion. Read more about Alden below.

https://wish.org/nc/espn-my-wish-series-features-local-wish-kid

Poirier and his wife Jolie are well known throughout Acadiana as well as the MMA communities for all of the charity work they do.

Tuesday’s wish isn’t the first one granted by Poirier. In 2019 as Poirier was preparing for his title bout against Max Holloway, he granted and completed Aaron Hill's wish of a play ground for his friends.

