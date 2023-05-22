When it was announced that Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler would be the coaches for the UFC's The Ultimate Fighter, I immediately checked Dustin Poirier's Twitter.

For those unfamiliar, when the coaches are named for TUF, they are also scheduled to fight each other at some point correlating with the end of the show's airing.

And for those even more unfamiliar, Dustin has smoked both of these fighters in the past. His most recent fight was a submission victory over Michael Chandler, and he has two over the Notorious McGregor, one an absolutely brutal KO that made Daniel Cormier lose his mind.

However, the second victory for Poirier came after a gruesome leg injury that has sidelined McGregor for some time, which is why this will be his first fight in some time.

So when the Diamond gives his take on these two fighters, he's speaking from experience.

But only now do we know what Lafayette's favorite son of combat sports has to say about this bout. DP appeared on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani and...

Even with the recency bias of Chandler being his latest fight, Poirier still has respect for the Notorious. Only time will tell if Dustin's prediction falls true, but it made waves regardless.

Some didn't share the Diamond's confidence in the Irishman.

But, as mentioned above, only time will tell. And according to Dana White, we should see that fight before the year's end.

Oh, and the Diamond wasn't going to finish the interview without teasing his upcoming fight against Justin Gaethje.

We can't wait, Diamond.

