Adorable Kid With ‘Roll Tide’ Shirt On Wants LSU to Win [VIDEO]

This is adorable.

A kid at a pumpkin patch in Alabama had a "Roll Tide" sweater, but that didn't stop him from expressing his love for another SEC team.

When the man in the video asks the young boy if he is a fan of Alabama, he says he wants LSU to win.

It sounds like we may have a house divided here.

The man continues to press the young boy about his shirt, but his only response is about LSU and that he wants LSU to win.

Well, Alabama will face LSU on Nov 5 in Baton Rouge and I have a feeling that this kid will be pulling for the team in purple and gold.

Turn up the speakers and enjoy this masterpiece. Hey, you may even want to send this one to that one Bama fan that lives in Louisiana.

The LSU and Alabama rivalry has heated up in recent years and if you don't believe fans are passionate about their respective team in this SEC West rivalry, let's go back to when this guy went viral.

He was having a bad day in Baton Rouge.