Late Field Goal Lifts LSU Past Arkansas 34-31

Damian Ramos’ 20 yard field goal saved the night as the LSU Tigers slipped by the Arkansas Razorbacks 34-31.

Arkansas took a 13-3 lead late in the 2nd quarter on a 19-yard pass from KJ Jefferson to Tyrone Broden. The Tigers came right back as Jayden Daniels hit Bryan Thomas, Jr in stride for a 49-yard touchdown, pulling LSU within 13-10 at halftime.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

LSU took control in the 2nd Half, leading 31-24 on a Daniels to Malik Nabers 20-yard score, but the Razorbacks wouldn’t go away.

Jefferson led the Hogs on a 10-play, 75-yard drive, that was capped off with a TD pass to Luke Hasz for 11 yds to tie the game at 31-31.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

But Daniels rescued the Tigers with 9-play, 72-yard drive of his own resulting in Ramos’ game winning field.

Daniels finished 20-29 with 320 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 INT. Both Thomas (133) and Nabers (130) had over 100 yards receiving and two touchdowns apiece.

LSU improves to 3-1 and 2-0 in the SEC. The Tigers will be at Ole Miss next Saturday at 5P.