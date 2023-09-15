Will LSU Grind One Out Against Mississippi State?

After 2 weeks in to the 2023 season, I’m still not sure we know much about the LSU Tigers. Despite having a 17-14 halftime lead 17-14 over Florida State, the Tigers didn’t bother showing up for the 2nd Half and lost 45-24.

LSU v Florida State Getty Images loading...

Against Grambling, the LSU Tigers’ offense was basically perfect as they scored touchdowns on their first ten possessions. Unfortunately, the defense while only allowing 10 points, did surrender 320 yards.

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK loading...

You might be able to say the same thing about Mississippi State. In fact, I don’t know who they are anymore. For example, quarterback Will Rogers averaged 47 pass attempts per game last season. So far in two games this year, Rogers has thrown a total of 46 passes, including just 17 last week in a 31-24 win over Arizona.

Throw in, it’s an 11A game and LSU is staying an hour away in Tupelo (that’s going to be an early wake-up call) I just don’t have a good sense of what is going to happen on Saturday.

So let’s presume Jayden Daniels & Co. function at a relatively high level. The wide receivers avoid the drops and Logan Diggs builds on last week’s effort against Grambling. I think the defense may only have to make a stop or two toward the end of the game.

That -9.5 point spread feels high and appears to be based on pre-season expectations of what many thought LSU could be this season, but they just haven’t shown it yet. Also, sadly have to think it’s a little lofty because Brian Kelly is coaching against Zach Arnett instead of the late, great Mike Leach.

Having said all of that, I do believe LSU grinds one out, but it's a close win, 31-27.