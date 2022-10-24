Kickoff Time Announced for LSU and Alabama Game

This is what LSU fans wanted to hear.

LSU will host the Alabama Crimson Tide on Nov 5 in Tiger Stadium and the kickoff time has been announced.

ESPN will carry the game from "Death Valley" and kickoff is set for 6 pm Central time.

So yes, the much anticipated game be a night game in Tiger Stadium, thus allowing LSU fans to "prep" all day.

The Tigers are coming off an impressive victory over Ole Miss and have cracked the Top-25 rankings.

