Jameis Winston Doubtful As Andy Dalton Looks to Get Start vs Vikings

Update: The full injury report was released for the Saints.

LP - limited participant FP - full participate DNP - did not participate/practice

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status CB Paulson Adebo Ankle LP LP. LP RB Alvin Kamara Rib LP LP LP Questionable DE Marcus Davenport Shoulder LP FP FP S J.T. Gray Shoulder LP FP FP WR Deonte Harty Foot LP LP LP WR Tre'Quan Smith Concussion LP FP FP TE Taysom Hill Rib LP LP FP S Marcus Maye Rib LP LP DNP OUT T Ryan Ramczyk Rest DNP LP LP QB Jameis Winston Back/Ankle DNP DNP DNP Doubtful WR Jarvis Landry Ankle DNP LP LP Questionable WR Michael Thomas Foot DNP DNP DNP OUT G Andrus Peat Concussion DNP LP DNP OUT

Vikings Injury Report

Player Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status LB Eric Kendricks (toe) Full Full S Harrison Smith (concussion) Full Full CB Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) DNP DNP RB Dalvin Cook (shoulder) DNP Full FB C.J. Ham (foot) DNP Full OLB Za’Darius Smith (knee) DNP DNP

The Saints are now going to be without Marcus Maye and Andrus Peat. The questionable and shaky offensive line gets even shakier now. And the defense that was starting to find chemistry losses another vital piece for Sunday.

The Saints will need their entire team to step up if they intend to win this game.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Breaking News. According to Adam Schefter, it looks as if Andy Dalton will be the starter versus the Vikings on Sunday for the Saints.

Saints head coach Dennis Allen stated that Winston is doubtful; however, he hasn't practiced all week so the indication is that Dalton will start.

The Red Rocket aka Dalton isn't a bum. The quarterback is a multiple-time pro-bowler and has made the playoffs more times than Jameis Winston. His ability to get the ball out quickly will be very helpful with the Saints horrendous offensive line play. The last time Dalton played the Vikings he went 33-48 for 325 yards and 1 TD and 1INT.

However, it's not just the quarterback that is out. Head Coach Dennis Allen also came out and stated that WR Michael Thomas is also out for Sunday's game vs the Vikings.

The Saints will need all the help they can get from the rest of the team with these major injuries to both Winston and Thomas. They will rely heavily on rookie Chris Olave and both running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara. Hopefully, the London trip can be a success to get the Saints back on track.