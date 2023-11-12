Jameis Winston and New Orleans Saints Comeback Falls Short

Well, it least it wasn't boring.

The New Orleans Saints lost to the Minnesota Vikings 27-19 Sunday afternoon in one of the more thrilling and frustrating losses this season.

The Saints trailed 27-3 when starting quarterback Derek Carr was injured and replaced by Jameis Winston who led a furious comeback that fell short, but it wasn’t without it’s moments.

Following the Vikings making it a 24-point game, Winston led the Saints on their first touchdown drive of the game. Connecting with Chris Olive on a 14-yard catch in the back corner of the end zone. Alvin Kamara ran in for the 2-point conversion, bringing the Saints within 27-11.

After the Vikings missed a 54-yard field goal a couple of possessions later, Winston scrambled to his left only to throw across the entire field for a 15-yard touchdown pass to A.T. Perry. It was Perry’s first career touchdown catch and Once again Kamara ran in for the two-point conversion, making it a 27-19 Vikings lead.

In the 4th quarter, the Saints had three legitimate chances to tie the game, but Winston threw a pair of interceptions, preventing the comeback.

Eventually, Winston’s Hail Mary at the end of the game fell harmlessly in the end zone to end the game.

The Saints’ two-game winning streak is snapped and will head into their bye week 5-5 and will be no worse than tied for 1st Place in the NFC South.

New Orleans will be at Atlanta for Thanksgiving weekend, Sunday, November 26 at Noon. The game can always be heard on 97.3 The Dawg and 103.3 The Goat.