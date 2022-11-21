Stop me if you've heard this one before.

The Minnesota Vikings win a big game, grab the attention of football fans, then in a big moment, prove they're a fraudulent contender.

When faced with big expectations, the Vikings typically fall on their metaphorical face.

Yesterday, they hosted the Dallas Cowboys after coming off their biggest regular season win in years. Minnesota promptly got housed.

On top of being embarrassed by the Cowboys, the Vikings embarrassed themselves on the jumbotron.

A “Salute to Service” presentation during the game turned into a troll job as Minnesota shared a tweet of adult film actor Johnny Sins.

Maybe it's a good thing for the Vikings that the internet is talking about this as opposed to the pitiful performance they put up against Dallas.

The Vikings play in a few days when they host the New England Patriots on Thanksgiving night.

Hopefully, they don't get tricked into sharing a photo of a porn star eating a turducken.

