Minnesota Vikings Put Former LSU Tigers WR on Injured Reserve

The Minnesota Vikings are placing former LSU Tigers wide receiver Justin Jefferson on the injured reserve with an injured hamstring. That means Jefferson will miss at least the next four games. He injured it against the Kansas City Chiefs, slipping on the US Bank turf.

Kansas City Chiefs v Minnesota Vikings Getty Images loading...

Last season, Jefferson led the NFL in catches (128) and yards (1,809) and as a result, was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year.

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU Getty Images loading...

In 2019 for the National Champion LSU Tigers, Jefferson teamed up with Cincinnati Bengals wideout to make up one of the most lethal receiving tandems in college football history.

Cincinnati Bengals v Arizona Cardinals Getty Images loading...

Jefferson led the Tigers and the nation with 111 catches and was second in yards with 1,540 and 18 touchdowns. Chase, with 84 catches, topped the nation with 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU Getty Images loading...

Jefferson will miss games Bears, San Francisco, Green Bay and Atlanta. If he’s not fully healed by then, he could miss the Viking Week 10 game against the New Orleans Saints.