Is New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston on the Trading Block?

UPDATE: The Minnesota Vikings have just traded for Josh Dobbs according to Ian Rapoport. We will now have to wait to see if any other team is interested in Jameis Winston or any other Saints' players

NEW ORLEANS, La. (103.3 The GOAT) - The New Orleans Saints this season have been hit or miss. The Saints have a record of 4-4, but in reality, they should be 6-2 or 5-3. The Saints made stupid mistakes along with having horrendous coaching. The trade deadline is here so if the Saints were to make any moves to improve, today is the day.

With, the trade deadline being today, the Saints are being thrown into numerous rumors. The worst is trading Chris Olave for DeVante Adams. But one trade rumor that is picking up steam is Jameis Winston to the Vikings. According to CJ Golston, the Vikings are interested in Jameis Winston and are calling the Saints about their QB.

Now in my opinion that would be idiotic, due to the fact, that we've already seen Derek Carr get injured this season. Why would you trade an asset in Jameis that is extremely valuable to the franchise and is crucial if you want to make a playoff run? Because if Derek Carr gets injured and you don't have Winston then you're relying on Taysom Hill and Jake Haener, who are both terrible options. But apparently, the Saints agree with me as Michael Balko of FanSided is reporting that the Saints aren't trading Jameis Winston. Also Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football Network said he doesn't see Winston getting traded either.

The Saints would be foolish to trade Jameis Winston this season, especially since Carr isn't 100% and could get injured again. If the Saints are serious about winning this season then they won't trade Winston. If you see the Saints trading Winston then they might've given up on the season. The Saints will play again this Sunday against the Bears at Noon.

