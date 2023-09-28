Still recuperating from last week’s 18-17 loss to the Green Bay Packers, the New Orleans Saints are preparing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday. Questions remain about starting quarterback Derek Carr’s availability for the game.

Carr was sacked and injured early in the 3rd quarter last week in Green Bay and it was feared it may be a severe injury. Perhaps even season-ending. Turns out the injury, a sprained AC joint, is far less serious than first expected. However, Carr could still miss a couple weeks of action.

Dr. Michael Duval, from Louisiana Orthopaedic Specialists and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns team physician, explained the injury and Carr’s potential timetable back into the Saints starting lineup on Wednesday's SportsChat with Dave Schultz & Lynden Burton.

My interpretation of what’s going on with Derek’s shoulder, he had a low-grade acromioclavicular joint sprain. And that in itself is a common injury. It does take some time to return to football, simply because it’s sore. And it takes time to absorb the hit. It may be a couple of weeks simply before he can scramble and get out there to take contact.

The Saints began the season with a pair of close victories, 16-15 to Tennessee and 20-17 over the Carolina Panthers. In both games, Carr hit a streaking Rashid Rasheed down the sidelines, late in the game to clinch wins for New Orleans.

Although not official, it appears the Saints will be looking towards Jameis Winston to lead them at least against the Buccaneers and potentially next week at New England.

After coming in for Carr against the Packers, Winston was 10-16 for 101 yards and put them in position for a go-ahead field goal with just over a minute remaining in the game. But rookie place kicker Blake Grupe's 46-yard field goal was wide right and the Saints fell one point short.