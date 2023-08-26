The New Orleans Saints wrap up the NFL's Preseason Schedule Sunday night against the Houston Texans. While many Saints starters are not expected to play, Houston announced rookie and former Ohio State QB, CJ Stroud will start against New Orleans.

The Saints are 2-0 during the preseason with wins against the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.

If you’re heading to the game, apparently the Saints are planning something during the pregame and fans are being encouraged to arrive in their seat early.

The game will be broadcast on TV locally on FOX 15 beginning at 7P. Radio coverage can be heard on 103.3 The GOAT with the Saints Countdown to Kickoff show at 5P.

