How To Watch LSU and Tennessee In The College World Series

The LSU Tigers have swept their way to Omaha and the College World Series. They opened up with an easy 7-2 win over Tulane and the beat Oregon State twice, first 6-5 and then 13-7 to advance to the Super Regionals.

In the Super’s first game right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes threw 7.2 innings of shutout baseball the Tommy White and Tre Morgan hit two home runs apiece in their 14-0 blanking of the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Tigers clinched the Super Regional last Sunday behind a Cade Beloso 3-Run HR and Gavin Guidry’s 3 innings of relief for an 8-3 win.

LSU’s opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers had a much tougher road, winning the Clemson Tigers Regional before heading on to Hattiesburg to play the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Southern Miss won the first game 5-3 and were winning the second game 4-0 in the 4th inning, only to see the Vols erupt for 8 runs and an 8-4 win.

Tennessee’s pitching was too tough for Southern Miss to handle as the Vols outscored the Golden Eagles 13-0 over the last 1.5 games to advance to Omaha.

LSU and Tennessee are scheduled to play at 6P CT Saturday evening and will be televised on ESPN.

Skenes is expected to pitch for LSU while RHP Andrew Lindsey is anticipated to start for Tennessee.

The winner plays the winner of Wake Forest and Stanford on Monday.

